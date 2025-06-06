California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 635 Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,389 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $2,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in NovoCure by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,141 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in NovoCure by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,886 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NovoCure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of NovoCure by 189.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NovoCure by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 72,490 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NVCR opened at $16.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.87. NovoCure Limited has a 52-week low of $14.17 and a 52-week high of $34.13.

NovoCure ( NASDAQ:NVCR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $154.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.57 million. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 41.48% and a negative net margin of 25.93%. NovoCure’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NovoCure Limited will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVCR. Wedbush dropped their target price on NovoCure from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on NovoCure from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on NovoCure from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.83.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Germany, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company’s TTFields devices include Optune Gio and Optune Lua.

