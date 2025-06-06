California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 689 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 689 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $2,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRSP. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 303.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 20,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 310,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,212,000 after purchasing an additional 9,681 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 5,269.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 83,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 81,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Naimish Patel sold 3,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total transaction of $141,316.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,068 shares in the company, valued at $218,083.92. This represents a 39.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 9,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $423,054.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,673,353.80. This trade represents a 5.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,953 shares of company stock valued at $736,087 over the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Up 1.4%

NASDAQ CRSP opened at $38.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 1.88. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52 week low of $30.04 and a 52 week high of $67.88.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.31). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 18.46% and a negative net margin of 981.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.43) EPS. CRISPR Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.16 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRSP has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $89.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $56.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.75.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

