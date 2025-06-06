California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 7,188 Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 195,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,188 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $2,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PK. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

PK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Bank of America cut Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

NYSE PK opened at $10.01 on Friday. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.27 and a 12 month high of $16.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 8.16%. The firm had revenue of $630.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.99%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 169.49%.

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

