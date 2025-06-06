California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 819 Shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 69,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 819 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $2,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of BankUnited in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $605,000. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of BankUnited in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 188,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,177,000 after purchasing an additional 31,416 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 351,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,402,000 after purchasing an additional 45,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in BankUnited by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 16,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John N. Digiacomo sold 1,000 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total value of $34,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,785.88. The trade was a 6.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sanjiv Sobti purchased 2,000 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.07 per share, with a total value of $64,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $666,478.74. This represents a 10.65% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BankUnited Stock Performance

Shares of BKU opened at $33.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.88. BankUnited, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.78 and a 1 year high of $44.45.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $255.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.35 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

BankUnited Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 11th. This is a boost from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. BankUnited’s payout ratio is 38.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on BKU shares. Wall Street Zen lowered BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Piper Sandler upgraded BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on BankUnited from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on BankUnited in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on BankUnited from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.42.

BankUnited Company Profile

(Free Report)

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

Further Reading

