California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 85,182 Shares of Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Free Report) by 39.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,182 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.05% of Amentum worth $2,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Amentum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Amentum by 119.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in Amentum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in Amentum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Amentum by 31,328.6% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. 39.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AMTM opened at $21.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.79. Amentum Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.01 and a 52-week high of $34.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Amentum ( NYSE:AMTM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Amentum Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMTM shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Amentum in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Citizens Jmp started coverage on Amentum in a research report on Monday, May 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Amentum in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Amentum from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Amentum in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

Amentum Holdings, Inc provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

