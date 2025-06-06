California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 855 Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 855 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $2,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LRI Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 643.8% during the fourth quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth boosted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 118.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TNET shares. TD Cowen downgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $104.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Thursday, March 13th.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Sidney A. Majalya sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $41,570.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,914,963.62. This represents a 2.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Jeffery Jon Hayward sold 1,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.04, for a total transaction of $117,891.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 32,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,701,741.28. This represents a 4.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,120 shares of company stock valued at $175,291. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TriNet Group Price Performance

TriNet Group stock opened at $82.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.83 and its 200 day moving average is $84.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.16. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.43 and a 52-week high of $116.26.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.32. TriNet Group had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 200.82%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TriNet Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from TriNet Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. TriNet Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.84%.

About TriNet Group

(Free Report)

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

Read More

