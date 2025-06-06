California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 66,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 606 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. were worth $2,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1,898.1% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 326.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder International Pte Ltd Bbrc acquired 80,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,903.84. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,255,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,304,722.66. The trade was a 0.88% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders bought a total of 1,503,973 shares of company stock worth $26,617,312 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. UBS Group set a $24.00 price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (up from $12.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Victoria’s Secret & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.09.

Shares of VSCO opened at $20.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.90. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 52 week low of $13.76 and a 52 week high of $48.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.26.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.30. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 44.74%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Victoria’s Secret & Co operates as a lingerie, clothing and beauty retailer. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, pajamas, sleep, sport and swim apparel, and beauty products. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Reynoldsburg, OH.

