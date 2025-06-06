Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Receives $90.78 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.78.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CAMT. Northland Securities set a $105.00 target price on shares of Camtek in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Camtek from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Camtek from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Camtek from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Camtek from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th.

CAMT stock opened at $72.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 5.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.76 and its 200 day moving average is $74.27. Camtek has a one year low of $47.41 and a one year high of $140.50.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $118.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.00 million. Camtek had a net margin of 27.61% and a return on equity of 24.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Camtek will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Camtek by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Camtek by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Camtek by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Camtek by 364.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Camtek by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. 41.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

