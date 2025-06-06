Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Shares Bought by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 253.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,307 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 937 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CNQ. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 74.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CNQ opened at $30.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a one year low of $24.65 and a one year high of $37.91. The company has a market capitalization of $64.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.03.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 18.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.4227 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 67.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Scotiabank raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Raymond James raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.