Cantor Equity Partners II, Inc.’s Quiet Period Set To Expire on June 11th (NASDAQ:CEPT)

Cantor Equity Partners II’s (NASDAQ:CEPT – Get Free Report) quiet period will end on Wednesday, June 11th. Cantor Equity Partners II had issued 24,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on May 2nd. The total size of the offering was $240,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Cantor Equity Partners II’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Cantor Equity Partners II from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th.

Cantor Equity Partners II Stock Down 1.8%

Cantor Equity Partners II Company Profile

NASDAQ:CEPT opened at $11.35 on Friday. Cantor Equity Partners II has a 1 year low of $10.80 and a 1 year high of $11.76.

We are a blank check company incorporated on November 11, 2020 as a Cayman Islands exempted company for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination.

