Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts BlackLine FY2025 Earnings

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BlackLine in a report released on Tuesday, June 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst M. Vanvliet expects that the technology company will earn $1.09 per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for BlackLine’s current full-year earnings is $0.90 per share.

BL has been the subject of a number of other reports. DA Davidson lowered their target price on BlackLine from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on BlackLine from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on BlackLine from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on BlackLine from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on BlackLine from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.54.

BlackLine Price Performance

NASDAQ BL opened at $58.22 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.79. BlackLine has a 52-week low of $40.82 and a 52-week high of $66.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.15, a PEG ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Trading of BlackLine

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackLine by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in BlackLine by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in BlackLine by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in BlackLine by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in BlackLine by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 1,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $101,430.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 61,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,354,963.50. The trade was a 2.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michelle D. Stalick sold 795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total value of $43,836.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,457.90. This trade represents a 3.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

