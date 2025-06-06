Capricor Therapeutics Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:CAPR)

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 6,025 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 44% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,190 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capricor Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Capricor Therapeutics by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Capricor Therapeutics by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 22,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 113,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,919 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Capricor Therapeutics by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,678 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAPR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 17th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Capricor Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Capricor Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capricor Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.50.

Capricor Therapeutics Price Performance

CAPR opened at $13.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $602.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.99. Capricor Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.52 and a 1 year high of $23.40.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 million. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 146.86% and a negative return on equity of 112.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Capricor Therapeutics will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capricor Therapeutics Company Profile

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

