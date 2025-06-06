Cardinal Health FY2026 EPS Increased by Leerink Partnrs

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs lifted their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Cardinal Health in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 3rd. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $9.13 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $9.11. The consensus estimate for Cardinal Health’s current full-year earnings is $7.95 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Cardinal Health’s FY2027 earnings at $10.01 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $10.97 EPS.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $54.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.33 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 59.57%. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS.

CAH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $142.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.50.

Shares of CAH opened at $153.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.18. The company has a market capitalization of $36.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.66. Cardinal Health has a 52-week low of $93.17 and a 52-week high of $157.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.5107 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 31.83%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,859,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,145,000 after buying an additional 109,273 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 40.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,175,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,327,000 after buying an additional 1,193,983 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,182,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,396,000 after buying an additional 140,368 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 154.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,151,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,756,000 after buying an additional 1,913,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 3.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,143,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,012,000 after purchasing an additional 105,154 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

