Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) to Buyback $150.00 million in Outstanding Stock

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 4th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CATY. Jefferies Financial Group set a $53.00 target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cathay General Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.17.

Cathay General Bancorp Stock Up 0.9%

CATY stock opened at $43.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Cathay General Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $34.75 and a fifty-two week high of $55.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.91.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $187.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.17 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 10.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

Cathay General Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.34%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Lo sold 729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $32,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,000. This trade represents a 15.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

