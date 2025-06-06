Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.43.

Several analysts have recently commented on CLBT shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Cellebrite DI from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Cellebrite DI from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Cellebrite DI from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLBT. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Cellebrite DI by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 263,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,439,000 after buying an additional 59,395 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in shares of Cellebrite DI by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 29,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $639,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $468,000. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cellebrite DI by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 29,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLBT opened at $16.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.41 and a 200-day moving average of $20.09. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of -12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.32. Cellebrite DI has a one year low of $10.42 and a one year high of $26.30.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $107.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.36 million. Cellebrite DI had a positive return on equity of 58.70% and a negative net margin of 70.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Analysts expect that Cellebrite DI will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

