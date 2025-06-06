Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT) Shares Purchased by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Free Report) by 32.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,341 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Cellebrite DI were worth $3,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLBT. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Cellebrite DI by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 263,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,439,000 after purchasing an additional 59,395 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in Cellebrite DI by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 29,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Cellebrite DI in the 4th quarter valued at $639,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Cellebrite DI in the 4th quarter valued at $468,000. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cellebrite DI by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 29,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. 45.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Cellebrite DI from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Cellebrite DI from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Cellebrite DI from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Cellebrite DI has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.43.

Shares of Cellebrite DI stock opened at $16.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of -12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.32. Cellebrite DI Ltd. has a 1-year low of $10.42 and a 1-year high of $26.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.41 and a 200-day moving average of $20.09.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $107.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.36 million. Cellebrite DI had a positive return on equity of 58.70% and a negative net margin of 70.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cellebrite DI Ltd. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

