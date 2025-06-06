CEZ, a. s. (OTCMKTS:CZAVF) Short Interest Update

CEZ, a. s. (OTCMKTS:CZAVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 129,200 shares, a decrease of 12.6% from the April 30th total of 147,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
CEZ, a. s. Stock Performance
Shares of CZAVF stock opened at $37.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.15 and a 200-day moving average of $37.15. CEZ, a. s. has a 12-month low of $37.15 and a 12-month high of $37.15.
About CEZ, a. s.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than CEZ, a. s.
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Is Meta Plotting a Stablecoin Comeback Years After Libra’s Flop?
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Silver’s Options Sizzle: Are Traders Betting on a Breakout?
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- AT&T: Is This Telecom Giant a Buy or a Bye for Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for CEZ a. s. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEZ a. s. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.