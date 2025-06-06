CEZ, a. s. (OTCMKTS:CZAVF) Short Interest Update

CEZ, a. s. (OTCMKTS:CZAVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 129,200 shares, a decrease of 12.6% from the April 30th total of 147,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

CEZ, a. s. Stock Performance

Shares of CZAVF stock opened at $37.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.15 and a 200-day moving average of $37.15. CEZ, a. s. has a 12-month low of $37.15 and a 12-month high of $37.15.

About CEZ, a. s.

CEZ, a. s. engages in the generation, distribution, trade, and sale of electricity and heat in Western, Central, and Southeastern Europe. The company operates through four segments: Generation, Distribution, Sales, and Mining. It operates hydro, wind, solar, nuclear, coal, natural gas, biogas, and biomass power plants; and combined cycle gas turbine plant and small combined heat and power units.

