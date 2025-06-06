Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Purchased by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,885 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $2,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $428,820,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $100,456,000. Causeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,929,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $360,257,000 after buying an additional 487,823 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $73,186,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,822,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,314,000 after acquiring an additional 269,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

CHKP stock opened at $231.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $219.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.66. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $152.91 and a 1 year high of $234.36.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.02. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 32.97% and a return on equity of 32.40%. The firm had revenue of $637.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHKP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $221.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.04.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

