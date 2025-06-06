Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP) Price Target Raised to $56.00 at Barclays

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by Barclays from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 5.00% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $54.00.

Shares of NYSE:CQP opened at $58.95 on Wednesday. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $46.73 and a 12 month high of $68.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.56. The firm has a market cap of $28.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.45.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.02. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 28.84% and a negative return on equity of 325.95%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CQP. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,019,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,564 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,953,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,061,000 after acquiring an additional 575,788 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 139.0% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 82,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,449,000 after acquiring an additional 47,985 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 712,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,067,000 after acquiring an additional 45,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 120,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,951,000 after acquiring an additional 36,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. The company owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

