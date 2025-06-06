Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Given “Hold” Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their hold rating on shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a $43.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $41.00.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CHWY. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chewy in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Chewy from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Chewy from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Chewy from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Chewy Stock Up 0.3%

NYSE CHWY opened at $47.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.14, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.24. Chewy has a twelve month low of $19.75 and a twelve month high of $48.23.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Chewy will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Chewy

In other Chewy news, CFO David Reeder sold 7,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $286,999.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,582 shares in the company, valued at $422,743. This trade represents a 40.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 8,552 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total value of $285,209.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,096 shares in the company, valued at $2,070,901.60. The trade was a 12.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 236,046 shares of company stock valued at $9,387,635 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chewy

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHWY. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chewy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,915,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Chewy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,789,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its position in Chewy by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 288,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,670,000 after purchasing an additional 60,533 shares during the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chewy in the 4th quarter valued at $1,174,000. Finally, Interval Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy during the fourth quarter worth $1,536,000. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

