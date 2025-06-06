China Auto Logistics (OTCMKTS:CALI) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

China Auto Logistics Inc. (OTCMKTS:CALI – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $50.26 and traded as low as $50.11. China Auto Logistics shares last traded at $50.22, with a volume of 33,847 shares trading hands.

China Auto Logistics Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.26.

China Auto Logistics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

China Auto Logistics Inc, together with its subsidiaries, sells and trades in imported automobiles in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Sales of Automobiles, Financing Services, and Other Services segments. The company also offers financing services, including letter of credit issuance, purchase deposit financing, and import duty advances services, as well as automobile value-added services comprising assistance related to customs clearance, storage, and delivery services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for China Auto Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Auto Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.