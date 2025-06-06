China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHF) Short Interest Up 18.5% in May

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,803,500 shares, a growth of 18.5% from the April 30th total of 20,083,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 560.1 days.

China Construction Bank Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CICHF opened at $0.93 on Friday. China Construction Bank has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.83.

China Construction Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.206 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. This is a positive change from China Construction Bank’s previous dividend of $0.20. China Construction Bank’s payout ratio is 32.95%.

China Construction Bank Company Profile

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Finance Business, Personal Finance Business, Treasury and Asset Management Business, and Others segments.

