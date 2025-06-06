Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 29.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 19,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in Cincinnati Financial by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 14,942 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 121.8% in the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CINF has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $182.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.40.

Cincinnati Financial Trading Up 0.1%

CINF opened at $149.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $141.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $111.92 and a 12 month high of $161.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.73.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 20.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.95%.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

