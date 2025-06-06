Citadel Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,677,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 171,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,968,000 after buying an additional 5,936 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,348,000 after buying an additional 15,595 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,622,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 91,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,228,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter.

FCOR stock opened at $46.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.64. Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $49.09.

The Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (FCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Credit Bond index. The fund is an actively managed USD corporate bond fund. It aims to have similar interest-rate risk as the Barclays US Credit Bond Index. FCOR was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

