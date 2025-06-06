Citadel Advisors LLC Takes Position in Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,012 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $286,000. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,383 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.40% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Zelman & Associates reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Hovnanian Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st.
Hovnanian Enterprises Stock Up 0.9%
NYSE:HOV opened at $96.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $572.86 million, a P/E ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.52. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.15 and a fifty-two week high of $240.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.92.
Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The construction company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $686.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.20 million. Hovnanian Enterprises had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 43.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.
Hovnanian Enterprises Company Profile
Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Hovnanian Enterprises
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Is Meta Plotting a Stablecoin Comeback Years After Libra’s Flop?
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Silver’s Options Sizzle: Are Traders Betting on a Breakout?
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- AT&T: Is This Telecom Giant a Buy or a Bye for Your Portfolio?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.