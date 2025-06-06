Citigroup Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Stock

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Citigroup from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.62% from the stock’s current price.

WDC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Western Digital from $95.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Western Digital from $80.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Mizuho lowered their target price on Western Digital from $82.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Western Digital from $72.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Benchmark raised Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.84.

Western Digital Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $55.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.29. Western Digital has a 12-month low of $28.83 and a 12-month high of $81.55.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.30. The business had revenue of ($1,465.00) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 9.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Western Digital will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 13th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the data storage provider to buy up to 11.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Western Digital

In related news, CEO Irving Tan sold 11,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total transaction of $548,354.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 605,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,178,129.39. This represents a 1.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new position in Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in Western Digital during the first quarter worth about $29,000. 92.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

