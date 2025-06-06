Coats Group plc (LON:COA) Insider David Paja Acquires 150,000 Shares

Coats Group plc (LON:COA – Get Free Report) insider David Paja bought 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 75 ($1.02) per share, for a total transaction of £112,500 ($152,770.23).

David Paja also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 10th, David Paja purchased 150,000 shares of Coats Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 83 ($1.13) per share, with a total value of £124,500 ($169,065.73).

Coats Group Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of COA stock opened at GBX 77.70 ($1.06) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.51. The stock has a market cap of £1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 74.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 85.12. Coats Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 64.80 ($0.88) and a 1 year high of GBX 104.20 ($1.41).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 135 ($1.83) price target on shares of Coats Group in a research note on Thursday, March 6th.

Coats Group Company Profile

Coats is a world leader in thread manufacturing and structural components for apparel and footwear, as well as an innovative pioneer in performance materials. These critical solutions are used to create a wide range of products, including ones that provide safety and protection for people, data and the environment.

