Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.50.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.
Shares of NASDAQ:CCEP opened at $92.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.38 and a 200-day moving average of $82.92. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a one year low of $71.49 and a one year high of $92.73.
The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $0.8993 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.26%.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.
