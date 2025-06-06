Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 88,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,746,000 after buying an additional 7,378 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 550,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,294,000 after acquiring an additional 28,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCEP opened at $92.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.38 and a 200-day moving average of $82.92. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a one year low of $71.49 and a one year high of $92.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $0.8993 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.26%.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

