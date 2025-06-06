Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) Stock Position Lessened by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 284,850 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 57,473 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Cogent Biosciences were worth $2,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COGT. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Cogent Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Cogent Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $93,000.

Get Cogent Biosciences alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on COGT shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Cogent Biosciences from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Cogent Biosciences from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.57.

Cogent Biosciences Trading Up 6.2%

Shares of NASDAQ COGT opened at $5.99 on Friday. Cogent Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.72 and a 1-year high of $12.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.01. The company has a market cap of $682.00 million, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.91.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cogent Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Cogent Biosciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target mutations within the KIT receptor tyrosine kinase, including KIT D816V KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.