Comparing California Resources (NYSE:CRC) and Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA)

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) and Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) are both energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for California Resources and Coterra Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score California Resources 0 2 9 2 3.00 Coterra Energy 0 4 17 1 2.86

California Resources currently has a consensus price target of $61.27, indicating a potential upside of 39.52%. Coterra Energy has a consensus price target of $33.50, indicating a potential upside of 35.05%. Given California Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe California Resources is more favorable than Coterra Energy.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets California Resources 17.43% 12.16% 6.15% Coterra Energy 21.91% 9.38% 5.95%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares California Resources and Coterra Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

California Resources has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coterra Energy has a beta of 0.33, indicating that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares California Resources and Coterra Energy”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio California Resources $3.31 billion 1.18 $564.00 million $5.51 7.97 Coterra Energy $5.93 billion 3.19 $1.63 billion $1.72 14.42

Coterra Energy has higher revenue and earnings than California Resources. California Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Coterra Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

California Resources pays an annual dividend of $1.55 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Coterra Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. California Resources pays out 28.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Coterra Energy pays out 51.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. California Resources has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Coterra Energy has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Coterra Energy is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.8% of California Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.9% of Coterra Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of California Resources shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Coterra Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities. It also engages in the generation and sale of electricity to the wholesale power market and utility sector; and developing various carbon capture and storage projects in California. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Long Beach, California.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma. It also operates natural gas and saltwater gathering and disposal systems in Texas. The company sells its natural gas to industrial customers, local distribution companies, oil and gas marketers, major energy companies, pipeline companies, and power generation facilities. Coterra Energy Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

