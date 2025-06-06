Comparing Flowco (FLOC) & Its Peers

Flowco (NYSE:FLOC – Get Free Report) is one of 28 publicly-traded companies in the “Oil & gas field machinery” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Flowco to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Flowco and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flowco N/A N/A N/A Flowco Competitors 0.13% 6.91% 4.50%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Flowco and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flowco 0 0 5 2 3.29 Flowco Competitors 219 1437 1799 57 2.48

Dividends

Flowco currently has a consensus target price of $32.40, suggesting a potential upside of 93.90%. As a group, “Oil & gas field machinery” companies have a potential upside of 41.79%. Given Flowco’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Flowco is more favorable than its peers.

Flowco pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Flowco pays out 17.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Oil & gas field machinery” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.8% and pay out 24.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Flowco is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.7% of shares of all “Oil & gas field machinery” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.0% of shares of all “Oil & gas field machinery” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Flowco and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Flowco $660.92 million N/A 9.08 Flowco Competitors $4.26 billion -$120.76 million 9.77

Flowco’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Flowco. Flowco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Flowco peers beat Flowco on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Flowco

We are a leading provider of production optimization, artificial lift and methane abatement solutions for the oil and natural gas industry. Our products and services include a full range of equipment and technology solutions that enable our customers to efficiently and cost-effectively maximize the profitability and economic lifespan of the production phase of their operations. Our principal products and services are organized into two business segments: (i) Production Solutions; and (ii) Natural Gas Technologies. Our core technologies include high pressure gas lift (“HPGL”), conventional gas lift, plunger lift and vapor recovery unit (“VRU”) solutions, all of which are overlaid by our proprietary digital technologies and solutions that enable real-time remote monitoring and control to maximize efficiencies of our products and services. These products and services, including proprietary technologies such as HPGL, which was pioneered by Flowco, hold, in their respective categories, leading positions in growing markets, and are used extensively by the largest oil and natural gas producers primarily in the U.S. We generate revenues throughout the long producing lives of oil and gas wells, which may be able to produce for decades after being drilled and completed. As of September 30, 2024 we operated a fleet of over 4,300 active systems enabling consistent revenue generation. We also sell other products and services that help our customers optimize the value of their assets. We believe that the demand for our products and services is more stable than demand for drilling and completion related services, and this demand has resulted in a more durable, recurring cash flow for our products and services than is typical in many other oilfield services. The production phase of a new oil or natural gas well begins when it is brought online. From this point forward, the rate of production is determined by the geological characteristics of the reservoir from which the well is producing, the design and construction of the wellbore from the reservoir to the surface, and the elapsed time since the well is brought online. This rate of production typically falls over time as the natural reservoir pressure declines and becomes insufficient to bring oil to the surface. This decline is particularly steep for shale wells found in onshore North American oil and natural gas basins. Artificial lift and production optimization technologies are essential to counteracting this decline, increasing production rates, and maximizing hydrocarbon recovery, all of which improve the economics of a producing well. Artificial lift enables the economic production of oil and natural gas from shale wells that would be otherwise uneconomic. As a result, operating expenses associated with production optimization are less discretionary in nature, placing our solutions on a critical path for producers to generate positive returns and maximize the value of their wells. Furthermore, the production phase is the most stable and least capital-intensive phase of the well lifecycle, driving consistent revenue, durable earnings and stable through-cycle performance for our business. Our products are chosen due to their reliability and ability to aid our customers in achieving maximum output and cash flow from their producing wells. Our products and services also integrate proprietary digital technologies that allow for remote monitoring and other enhanced uses of our equipment. Our VRUs and other methane abatement solutions capture fugitive emissions of methane, which is a natural byproduct of oil production. As oil flows to the surface and is processed at the wellsite, methane is released as associated gas. Since methane is a very small molecule, much of it escapes as fugitive emissions. In addition, many sources of potential methane emissions exist throughout the natural gas value chain. By capturing these fugitive emissions, our VRUs and other methane abatement solutions allow for monetization of the resulting incremental natural gas volumes and enable our customers to meet their decarbonization goals and comply with regulatory requirements. These innovative and proprietary methane abatement solutions extend across each of our core technologies and can be used on their own as well as in conjunction with our other products and services. Demand for these solutions was initially driven by safety benefits, but accelerated as producers became more aware of the value of monetizing captured vapors, leading to high return on investment outcomes for our customers. Due to recent and emerging regulatory requirements aimed at reducing fugitive methane emissions across oil and natural gas operations from numerous Federal and state-level entities, operating expenses associated with our methane abatement solutions have become increasingly required and therefore non-discretionary in nature. We hold a leading position in the rapidly growing VRU market, which is driven by both economic and environmental benefits, and we have helped drive adoption of our methane abatement solutions with our customers. — We have an operating presence in every major onshore oil and natural gas producing region in the U.S. and have cultivated deep and longstanding customer relationships with leading oil and natural gas producers in each region, including supermajors and large independent producers. We are headquartered in Houston, Texas with major service facilities in Midland, Texas; Carlsbad, New Mexico; and Williston, North Dakota. We operate manufacturing and repair facilities in El Reno, Oklahoma; Houston, Fort Worth, Kilgore and Pampa, Texas; and Lafayette, Louisiana. Our service centers are geographically positioned near our customers’ operations, enabling us to rapidly deploy our solutions and provide responsive, high-quality service nationwide. Our business currently operates under two segments: (i) Production Solutions; and (ii) Natural Gas Technologies. Production Solutions. We design and deliver products and services that enable our customers to optimize oil and natural gas production rates and volumes to maximize cash flow over the decades-long lives of their wells. We provide systems applicable to wells from initial production through their natural decline to late-life production, as well as digital technologies that enable the optimization of our systems’ performance and uptime. We also provide methane abatement solutions that enable our customers to capture and monetize fugitive methane emissions, improving the profitability of their wells and their compliance with recent and forthcoming emissions-related regulatory requirements. On a given well, our customers often use three of our production solutions offerings concurrently, utilizing our digital technologies and methane abatement solutions in conjunction with HPGL, conventional gas lift or plunger lift. Furthermore, in many instances, our customers utilize all of our production solutions over the life of a well, as our HPGL transitions to conventional gas lift in mid-stage production, which transitions to plunger lift in later-stage production. In some instances, customers install conventional gas lift components such as side-pocket mandrels at the same time as HPGL, even though the former may not be used for more than a year. We believe our integrated scope of services throughout the life of the well promotes retention and long-term partnerships with our customers. In the nine months ended September 30, 2024, this segment contributed $327.8 million, or 60% of our pro forma revenue. Our production solutions include: • High Pressure Gas Lift. HPGL systems are placed at the wellsite to inject pressurized natural gas into the wellbore. These systems are typically installed when a well is initially brought online and utilized for the first one to two years of the well’s life. High pressure gas injected deep in the well lightens the liquid column, enabling the flow of oil from the formation into the wellbore at flow rates significantly higher than what is otherwise possible. We believe our HPGL systems can deliver the same, or better, production rates when compared to electric submersible pump (“ESP”) systems, which are commonly used for the initial phase of a well’s production. We developed HPGL technology to address several issues in shale well production which became apparent when the shales emerged as a major new source of oil and which can impact the reliability of ESPs. HPGL is designed to operate effectively over a wide range of production rates and to be resilient to produced sand. The rapid decline rates and sand production typical of shale wells can lead to failure of ESP systems, resulting in lost production and a costly intervention and replacement of downhole components. Unlike ESPs, HPGL requires no downhole components beyond the tubing string that is installed on all unconventional wells. The system is entirely controlled and accessible from the surface, leading to improved uptime and return on investment for the producer. HPGL units are provided to customers under contracts which are typically renewed multiple times. We believe the high level of contract renewal is due to the high reliability of our systems and our high levels of customer service. • Conventional Gas Lift. Conventional gas lift systems utilize surface systems placed at the wellsite to inject pressurized natural gas into the wellbore via a series of specifically tuned downhole valves. Conventional gas lift is typically installed after HPGL and utilized in the mid- to late-stage of a well’s producing life. We are the only company capable of providing a comprehensive, customized conventional gas lift system since we provide both surface gas lift systems and high-precision downhole valves, mandrels and gauges. Over the life of the well, we work closely with our customers to modify both the surface and downhole equipment to optimize the value of the well as conditions change. This process of technical consultation and provision of new services and products continues throughout the life of the well, which may span a decade or more. • Plunger Lift. We sell proprietary plunger lift systems that use the well’s natural energy to lift produced liquids to surface. These systems first allow the well’s natural pressure to build and then release the pressure into production equipment at surface, then repeat the cycle. The periodic release of pressure lifts produced liquids to surface, enabling the production of both oil and natural gas. Plunger lift systems are typically installed on wells that have already been producing for multiple years. In many instances, customers transition from our conventional gas lift systems to our plunger lift systems, often as a direct result of our life-of-well integrated solutions. In recent years, plunger usage has increased due to new designs that have widened its applicability, further enhanced by our digital solutions that can optimize the timing of the process. As a result, we are seeing increased adoption of our plunger lift solutions and displacement of rod lift. We sell plunger lift systems to our customers both upon initial installation of a plunger lift system and thereafter as these multi-year solutions require routine maintenance and replacement of key components. Applicability of our plunger lift systems has also expanded with the development of hybrid systems combining gas and plunger lift: plunger-assisted gas lift (“PAGL”); and gas-assisted plunger lift (“GAPL”). In these applications, the build-up of formation gas pressure is supplemented with surface equipment that we also provide for conventional gas lift applications. • Digital Solutions. We employ innovative and proprietary digital solutions to enhance the performance of our various Production Solutions segment offerings, enabling our customers to improve their oil and gas well economics by making more informed and timely operational decisions. Our proprietary Vizion downhole gauges are designed to operate in extreme downhole conditions, providing producers with accurate real-time information about the well, reservoir and lift system to improve critical decision making. Our remote monitoring solutions allow our customers to remotely monitor and optimize production across their well pads. Our automation solutions easily integrate with our gauges, devices and control systems to enable producers to effectively and efficiently operate their wells. • Methane Abatement Technologies. We also manufacture and install proprietary methane abatement technologies that allow producers to reduce fugitive methane emissions associated with their wellsite operations. Marketed under our ZTECH4 brand name, these include Sentry, our bolt-on emissions reduction technology that can be retrofitted to compressor packages; and Vault, our natural gas recycling system that reduces the need to flare or vent methane during maintenance. In all cases, our methane abatement technologies enable the operator to monetize valuable methane and to meet their decarbonization goals. Natural Gas Technologies. We design and manufacture products and provide services that allow our customers to optimize cash flow related to natural gas production and monetize or utilize fugitive emissions related to producing oil and natural gas wells and other emissions-prone operations. We also provide ancillary and complementary products and services, as well as develop and sell related digital solutions in connection with these technologies. In the nine months ended September 30, 2024, this segment contributed $219.5 million, or 40% of our pro forma revenue. Our natural gas technologies include: • Vapor Recovery. We manufacture, rent, sell and service VRU systems that capture fugitive natural gas vapors through a specialized system stationed on a well pad or in proximity to any methane emissions-prone component in the natural gas and unconventional oil value chains. The fugitive vapors are then compressed and typically delivered into the sales line for monetization by the customer or can be returned downhole to assist with artificial lift or production optimization. Our VRU systems employ digital applications that provide real-time data monitoring, predictive maintenance analytics and remote control, driving uptime and cash flows for our customers and preserving and maintaining our VRU assets. We offer most of our VRU systems on a contracted basis to our customers. We believe we have a high rate of contract renewal and long-term deployments due to the high reliability of our systems and our high levels of customer service. In addition, when requested, we will also sell systems directly to customers. • Natural Gas Systems. We manufacture natural gas systems at our domestic facilities. We focus on packaging systems tailored to production optimization applications, including those provided by our Production Solutions segment. In addition to manufacturing units for our own use in our Production Solutions segment, we also sell these systems directly to traditional contract systems service providers. — We leverage our domestic manufacturing capabilities to ensure delivery of high-quality products with industry-best reliability and uptime, as well as to reduce our exposure to global supply chains. Our vertically integrated business model reduces the capital intensity associated with maintaining and growing our fleet of service equipment by capturing the manufacturing margin, reducing lead times of equipment deliveries and enabling us to optimize our inventory levels. This improves payback periods across most of our major product categories and streamlines commercialization of new innovations being incorporated into our Production Solutions segment. We believe that our control of these processes allows us to optimize inventory levels and to our customers’ evolving needs, while also facilitating innovation and improvements to our solutions offerings. We supply critical equipment and services to the top oil and natural gas producers, who rely on our expertise to optimize the flow of oil and natural gas for the decades after wells have been drilled and completed. As producers further consolidate, we expect they will continue to manage capital expenditures related to their drilling and completion programs while focusing on optimizing and maximizing the value of their production streams. Our revenue generation is diversified across a wide range of customers. Our top ten customer accounts represent approximately 51% of our total pro forma revenue for the year ended December 31, 2023. We have strong relationships with our key customers, and given our market leadership in our main segments, we have successfully worked with our customers to bring new solutions to market. Our differentiated products and services drive superior returns for our customers and have facilitated strong and lasting relationships with our diversified customer base. We have a long history and successful track record of innovation and high-quality service to our customers. Flowco’s two business segments are underpinned by well-known and established brands with reputations for superior performance and reliability. These brands include (i) Estis; (ii) Flowco Production Solutions; and (iii) Flogistix. Estis was founded in 2002 as a leader in compression and artificial lift technologies serving the HPGL and traditional gas lift markets. Flowco Production Solutions was founded in 2014 as a leader in gas lift and other artificial lift solutions with a comprehensive offering of gas lift and plunger lift products. Flogistix was founded in 2011 as a premier production optimization and atmospheric solutions provider with an emphasis on vapor recovery solutions. The three brands were combined in June 2024 to create Flowco as a pure play market leader for production optimization, artificial lift and methane abatement solutions. By uniting the three companies, we can offer comprehensive solutions that enable our customers to maximize cash flow over the decades-long lives of their wells. Flowco Holdings Inc., the issuer of the Class A common stock in this offering, was incorporated as a Delaware corporation on July 25, 2024. Our corporate headquarters are located at 1300 Post Oak Blvd., Suite 450, Houston, Texas.

