Comparing Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) & Zapata Computing (NASDAQ:ZPTA)

Porch Group and Zapata Computing are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.5% of Porch Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.2% of Zapata Computing shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.3% of Porch Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Zapata Computing shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Porch Group and Zapata Computing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Porch Group -14.55% N/A -10.57% Zapata Computing N/A N/A -60.05%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Porch Group $427.15 million 2.65 -$133.93 million ($0.14) -66.64 Zapata Computing $5.68 million 0.02 -$860,000.00 N/A N/A

This table compares Porch Group and Zapata Computing”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Zapata Computing has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Porch Group.

Risk & Volatility

Porch Group has a beta of 2.63, indicating that its share price is 163% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zapata Computing has a beta of -4.27, indicating that its share price is 527% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Porch Group and Zapata Computing, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Porch Group 0 1 6 1 3.00 Zapata Computing 0 0 2 0 3.00

Porch Group presently has a consensus price target of $8.89, suggesting a potential downside of 4.69%. Zapata Computing has a consensus price target of $1.63, suggesting a potential upside of 67,608.33%. Given Zapata Computing’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Zapata Computing is more favorable than Porch Group.

Summary

Porch Group beats Zapata Computing on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Porch Group

Porch Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a vertical software and insurance platform in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to inspection, mortgage, and title companies on a subscription and transactional basis, as well as move and post-move services. This segment offers inspection software and services, title insurance software, mortgage software, moving services, mover and homeowner marketing, and measurement software for roofers. The Insurance segment offers consumers with insurance and warranty products to protect their homes. This segment provides property-related insurance and captive reinsurance products; and warranty products under the Porch Warranty, American Home Protect, and Residential Warranty Services brands. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Zapata Computing

Zapata Computing Holdings Inc. operates as an industrial generative artificial intelligence (AI) software company in the United States. The company offers subscription-based solutions that combine software and services to develop generative AI applications, as well as accompanying services to solve complex industrial problems. It also provides Zapata AI Sense, a suite of algorithms and complex mathematical models to enhance analytics and other data-driven applications; Zapata AI Prose, a set of generative AI solutions based on large language models for generic chatbot applications; and Orquestra, an industrial generative AI application development platform, which provides sense and prose. It serves enterprise organizations. Zapata Computing Holdings Inc. was founded in 2017 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

