Comparing U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) & Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN)

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) and Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.0% of U.S. Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.7% of Barnwell Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 61.0% of U.S. Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.6% of Barnwell Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares U.S. Energy and Barnwell Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Energy -141.51% -71.83% -39.03% Barnwell Industries -34.01% -48.90% -22.57%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Energy $17.42 million 2.40 -$32.36 million ($0.70) -1.76 Barnwell Industries $19.39 million 0.63 -$5.57 million ($0.62) -1.95

This table compares U.S. Energy and Barnwell Industries”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Barnwell Industries has higher revenue and earnings than U.S. Energy. Barnwell Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than U.S. Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

U.S. Energy has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Barnwell Industries has a beta of -0.27, meaning that its stock price is 127% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

U.S. Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.3%. Barnwell Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. U.S. Energy pays out -12.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Barnwell Industries pays out -1.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. U.S. Energy is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for U.S. Energy and Barnwell Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00 Barnwell Industries 0 0 0 0 0.00

U.S. Energy currently has a consensus target price of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 184.55%. Given U.S. Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe U.S. Energy is more favorable than Barnwell Industries.

Summary

U.S. Energy beats Barnwell Industries on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About U.S. Energy

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent region comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and the Gulf Coast regions. The company was incorporated in 1966 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Barnwell Industries

Barnwell Industries, Inc. acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. It also acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta, as well as invests in land interests in Hawaii. In addition, the company owns and operates threes water well drilling rigs, two pump rigs, and other ancillary drilling and pump equipment; and drills water and water monitoring wells of varying depths. Further, it installs and repairs water pumping systems; and distributes trillium flow technologies. Barnwell Industries, Inc. was incorporated in 1956 and is based in Honolulu, Hawaii.

