Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Shares Acquired by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) by 2,458.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Confluent were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CFLT. Credit Industriel ET Commercial acquired a new position in Confluent during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Confluent by 354.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Confluent during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Confluent by 22,112.5% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Confluent by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. 78.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CFLT. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Confluent from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Confluent from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays cut their target price on Confluent from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Confluent from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Confluent from $40.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Confluent currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Confluent news, CAO Kong Phan sold 3,175 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total transaction of $85,280.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 246,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,621,419.76. The trade was a 1.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Neha Narkhede sold 60,000 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $1,197,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $404,130.12. This trade represents a 74.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 264,895 shares of company stock worth $5,729,133. Insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Confluent Price Performance

NASDAQ:CFLT opened at $24.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Confluent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.79 and a 52 week high of $37.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of -22.39 and a beta of 0.98.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 34.70% and a negative net margin of 35.81%. The company had revenue of $271.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Confluent’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Confluent Profile

(Free Report)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

Featured Stories

