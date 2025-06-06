Contrasting iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) and BlackRock MuniVest Fund II (NYSE:MVT)

iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Free Report) and BlackRock MuniVest Fund II (NYSE:MVT – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.5% of iShares Biotechnology ETF shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.2% of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

iShares Biotechnology ETF has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iShares Biotechnology ETF N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A BlackRock MuniVest Fund II $4.73 million 45.12 N/A N/A N/A

This table compares iShares Biotechnology ETF and BlackRock MuniVest Fund II”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares iShares Biotechnology ETF and BlackRock MuniVest Fund II’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iShares Biotechnology ETF N/A N/A N/A BlackRock MuniVest Fund II N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

iShares Biotechnology ETF pays an annual dividend of $0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II pays an annual dividend of $0.57 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for iShares Biotechnology ETF and BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iShares Biotechnology ETF 0 39 108 2 2.70 BlackRock MuniVest Fund II 0 0 0 0 0.00

iShares Biotechnology ETF currently has a consensus price target of $125.06, suggesting a potential upside of 0.00%. Given iShares Biotechnology ETF’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe iShares Biotechnology ETF is more favorable than BlackRock MuniVest Fund II.

Summary

iShares Biotechnology ETF beats BlackRock MuniVest Fund II on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index. Due to the use of representative sampling, the Fund may or may not hold all of the securities that are included in the Index. The Fund’s investment advisor is BlackRock Fund Advisors, which is indirectly owned by BlackRock, Inc.

About BlackRock MuniVest Fund II

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc. It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.

