Contrasting Jeffs’ Brands (NASDAQ:JFBR) & Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY)

Jeffs’ Brands (NASDAQ:JFBR – Get Free Report) and Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Jeffs’ Brands and Kingfisher, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jeffs’ Brands 0 0 0 0 0.00 Kingfisher 2 2 1 0 1.80

Profitability

This table compares Jeffs’ Brands and Kingfisher’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jeffs’ Brands N/A N/A N/A Kingfisher N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Volatility & Risk

38.8% of Jeffs’ Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Kingfisher shares are owned by institutional investors. 51.3% of Jeffs’ Brands shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Jeffs’ Brands has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kingfisher has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Jeffs’ Brands and Kingfisher”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jeffs’ Brands $13.69 million 0.13 -$4.60 million N/A N/A Kingfisher $16.14 billion 0.41 $430.49 million N/A N/A

Kingfisher has higher revenue and earnings than Jeffs’ Brands.

Summary

Kingfisher beats Jeffs’ Brands on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jeffs’ Brands

Jeffs’ Brands Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company. It engages in the sale of various consumer products on Amazon online marketplace. The company offers knife-sharpening sets, sharpeners, and nonslip rubber bases under the KnifePlanet brand; steel and soft-tip dart sets under the CC-Exquisite brand; car door and sets protectors for pets under the PetEvo brand; and bag sets and party supply kits for children under the Whoobli brand. It also provides reusable, self-cleansing pet hair removers for cats and dogs under the Wellted brand; and pest control products under the Fort brand. In addition, the company owns and operates Wellution, an Amazon food supplements and cosmetics brand. It offers its products primarily to individual online consumers. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Bnei Brak, Israel.

About Kingfisher

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. It also operates retail stores under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koçtas brands. The company sells its products through stores and e-commerce channels. Kingfisher plc was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

