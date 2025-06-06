Contrasting Life360 (LIF) & Its Rivals

Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) is one of 151 publicly-traded companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Life360 to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Life360 and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Life360 alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Life360 $396.88 million -$28.17 million 722.67 Life360 Competitors $5.55 billion $11.45 million -28.41

Life360’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Life360. Life360 is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Life360 -4.72% -4.03% -3.16% Life360 Competitors -158.77% -1,791.07% -8.24%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Life360 and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

20.0% of Life360 shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.8% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.0% of Life360 shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.7% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Life360 and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Life360 0 0 7 1 3.13 Life360 Competitors 929 4864 6401 177 2.47

Life360 presently has a consensus price target of $51.00, indicating a potential downside of 21.59%. As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 12.73%. Given Life360’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Life360 has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Life360 beats its rivals on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Life360 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Life360 Inc. is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Receive News & Ratings for Life360 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life360 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.