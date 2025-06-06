Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.46 and traded as low as $4.70. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación shares last traded at $4.80, with a volume of 558,043 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VLRS. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Itau BBA Securities cut Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays cut Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.27.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.47 and a 200 day moving average of $6.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $559.09 million, a P/E ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The transportation company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $678.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.83 million. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a return on equity of 71.50% and a net margin of 5.99%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,479,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,423,000 after acquiring an additional 291,252 shares during the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 146.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 184,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 109,776 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 123.6% during the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 32,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 18,056 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiary, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 590 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, 4 cities in Central America, and 2 cities in South America.

