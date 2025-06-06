Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) Shares Acquired by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS – Free Report) by 186.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,428 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,083 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Cooper-Standard were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cooper-Standard by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 33,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cooper-Standard by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 117,403 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 144,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,217 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,108 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

Cooper-Standard Price Performance

CPS stock opened at $21.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.86 million, a P/E ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 2.63. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.38 and a 1 year high of $26.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cooper-Standard ( NYSE:CPS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $667.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.00 million.

CPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cooper-Standard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Cooper-Standard in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

About Cooper-Standard

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, manufactures and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems in the United States, Mexico, China, Poland, Canada, Germany, France, and internationally. The company offers sealing systems, including dynamic seals, static seals, encapsulated glasses, textured surfaces with cloth appearance, obstacle detection sensor systems, FlushSeal systems, variable extrusions, specialty sealing products, stainless steel trims, and frameless systems.

Further Reading

