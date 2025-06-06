Cormark Has Negative Outlook for Cresco Labs FY2026 Earnings

Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Free Report) – Analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2026 EPS estimates for Cresco Labs in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 3rd. Cormark analyst J. Pytlak now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.01. Cormark currently has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cresco Labs’ current full-year earnings is ($0.20) per share.

Get Cresco Labs alerts:

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Cresco Labs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Cresco Labs Stock Up 3.9%

CRLBF stock opened at $0.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.24 million, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Cresco Labs has a 52 week low of $0.49 and a 52 week high of $2.05.

Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $165.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.37 million. Cresco Labs had a negative return on equity of 16.52% and a negative net margin of 9.15%.

Cresco Labs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cresco Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cresco Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.