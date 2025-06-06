Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Shares Bought by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 5,558.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 676,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 664,905 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC owned 0.09% of Coterra Energy worth $19,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter worth $942,000. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury grew its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 472,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,075,000 after acquiring an additional 31,425 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter worth $641,000. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 67,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 24,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 18,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CTRA opened at $24.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.40. The company has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.33. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.30 and a 1-year high of $29.95.

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $924.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 21.91%. Coterra Energy’s revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 51.16%.

In related news, SVP Michael D. Deshazer sold 35,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.62, for a total value of $941,735.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 126,770 shares in the company, valued at $3,374,617.40. This represents a 21.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kevin William Smith sold 25,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total transaction of $748,572.97. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 106,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,086,856.26. This represents a 19.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on CTRA shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Johnson Rice raised Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Williams Trading set a $37.00 price objective on Coterra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $28.00 price target on Coterra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

