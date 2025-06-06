Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Downgraded to “Moderate Buy” Rating by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a moderate buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Cormark upgraded shares of Cresco Labs from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Cresco Labs Stock Performance

CRLBF opened at $0.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $260.24 million, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.84. Cresco Labs has a fifty-two week low of $0.49 and a fifty-two week high of $2.05.

Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $165.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.37 million. Cresco Labs had a negative net margin of 9.15% and a negative return on equity of 16.52%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cresco Labs will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cresco Labs

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand.

