Critical Analysis: Oliveda International (OLVI) & The Competition

Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Oliveda International and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Oliveda International
|$3.86 million
|-$1.31 million
|-19.50
|Oliveda International Competitors
|$1.09 billion
|$159.64 million
|-1.33
Oliveda International’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Oliveda International. Oliveda International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Profitability
This table compares Oliveda International and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Oliveda International
|-8.70%
|N/A
|N/A
|Oliveda International Competitors
|-49.25%
|-88.13%
|-19.01%
Volatility and Risk
Insider and Institutional Ownership
32.0% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.4% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Summary
Oliveda International rivals beat Oliveda International on 6 of the 9 factors compared.
About Oliveda International
Heritage Media Corporation was formerly known as Lignin Industries Inc. Heritage Media Corporation is based in Calgary, Canada.
