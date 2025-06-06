Critical Comparison: Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) & Kentucky Bancshares (OTCMKTS:KTYB)

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Free Report) and Kentucky Bancshares (OTCMKTS:KTYB – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Southside Bancshares and Kentucky Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southside Bancshares 0 3 0 0 2.00 Kentucky Bancshares 0 0 0 0 0.00

Southside Bancshares presently has a consensus price target of $37.00, suggesting a potential upside of 32.93%. Given Southside Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Southside Bancshares is more favorable than Kentucky Bancshares.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southside Bancshares $258.81 million 3.25 $88.49 million $2.91 9.56 Kentucky Bancshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Southside Bancshares and Kentucky Bancshares”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Southside Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Kentucky Bancshares.

Profitability

This table compares Southside Bancshares and Kentucky Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southside Bancshares 19.40% 11.10% 1.06% Kentucky Bancshares N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

55.7% of Southside Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of Southside Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.0% of Kentucky Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Southside Bancshares beats Kentucky Bancshares on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposits. The company’s loan portfolio comprises consumer loans that include 1-4 family residential loans, home equity loans, home improvement loans, automobile loans, and other consumer related loans; commercial loans, such as short-term working capital loans for inventory and accounts receivable, short and medium-term loans for equipment or other business capital expansion, commercial real estate loans, and municipal loans; and construction loans for 1-4 family residential and commercial real estate. It also offers wealth management and trust services consisting of investment management, administration of irrevocable, revocable, and testamentary trusts, estate administration, and custodian services for individuals, partnerships, and corporations; safe deposit services; and brokerage services. In addition, the company provides retirement and employee benefit accounts, including plans and profit sharing plans; and telephone, internet, and mobile banking services. The company offers various banking services through branches, drive-thru facilities, automated teller machines, and interactive teller machines. Southside Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Tyler, Texas.

About Kentucky Bancshares

Kentucky Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Kentucky Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit, safe deposits, interest and noninterest bearing deposits, and time deposits. The company also offers commercial, agricultural, and real estate loans to small-to-medium-sized industrial, service, and agricultural businesses; and residential mortgages, installments, and other loans to individual and other non-commercial customers. In addition, it provides credit cards and other consumer-oriented financial services; brokerage services, annuities, life and long-term care insurance, personal trust, and agency services; and Internet banking services, such as bill payment. The company has operations in Bourbon, Clark, Elliott, Fayette, Harrison, Jessamine, Madison, Rowan, Scott, Woodford, and other counties in Kentucky. Kentucky Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Paris, Kentucky.

