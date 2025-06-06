Critical Contrast: Paltalk (NASDAQ:PALT) & Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG)

Paltalk (NASDAQ:PALT – Get Free Report) and Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Paltalk has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Smart Powerr has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Paltalk and Smart Powerr’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paltalk -33.40% -16.94% -14.15% Smart Powerr N/A -1.08% -0.87%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paltalk $9.64 million 2.12 -$1.07 million ($0.34) -6.50 Smart Powerr $20,625.00 709.66 -$750,000.00 ($0.24) -2.45

This table compares Paltalk and Smart Powerr”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Smart Powerr has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Paltalk. Paltalk is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Smart Powerr, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Paltalk and Smart Powerr, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paltalk 0 1 0 0 2.00 Smart Powerr 0 0 0 0 0.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.9% of Paltalk shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Smart Powerr shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.7% of Paltalk shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.0% of Smart Powerr shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Smart Powerr beats Paltalk on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Paltalk

Paltalk, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops communications software and multimedia social applications worldwide. It offers consumer applications, which include Paltalk, Camfrog, and Tinychat for live video chat; and owns and operates Vumber, a telecommunications services provider that enables users to have multiple phone numbers in any area code through which calls can be forwarded to a user’s existing cell phone or land line telephone number. The company provides ManyCam, a live streaming software and virtual camera that allows users to deliver professional live videos on streaming platforms, video conferencing applications, and distance learning tools; and product payment options, where users can pay by credit card, PayPal, western union, check, local e-wallet providers, or complete an in-app purchase through the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for Android users. The company was formerly known as PeerStream, Inc. and changed its name to Paltalk, Inc. in May 2020. Paltalk, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Jericho, New York.

About Smart Powerr

Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the waste energy recycling business in China. The company provides energy saving and recovery facilities for various energy intensive industries; waste energy recycling systems for use in nonferrous metal plants; and clean-technology and energy-efficient solutions to reduce air pollution and energy shortage problems. It also designs, finances, constructs, and installs the waste energy recycling project to mid to large-size enterprises involved in high energy-consuming businesses; and provides project investment, investment management, economic information consulting, technical, financial leasing, and financial leasing transactions and consulting services; purchases, repairs, and disposes financial leasing assets; sells and leases energy saving systems and equipment. In addition, the company offers waste gas-to-energy solutions comprising the waste gas power generation system that utilizes flammable waste gas to generate electricity; and flammable waste gases emitted from industrial production processes, such as blast furnace gas, and coke furnace gas, oil or gas to power gas-fired generators, as well as uses the waste heat generated in industrial production to make steam to generate electricity through a steam turbine. Further, it markets its projects to the industrial manufacturers to utilize energy recovery projects in their manufacturing processes, including steel, cement, nonferrous metal, coal, and petrochemical industries. The company was formerly known as China Recycling Energy Corporation and changed its name to Smart Powerr Corp. in March 2022. Smart Powerr Corp. was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Xi'an, China.

