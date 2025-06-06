Critical Review: Grail (GRAL) and Its Competitors

Grail (NASDAQ:GRAL – Get Free Report) is one of 48 public companies in the “Medical laboratories” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Grail to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Grail and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Grail $130.71 million N/A -0.65 Grail Competitors $1.05 billion -$110.55 million -5.67

Grail’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Grail. Grail is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grail 0 3 1 0 2.25 Grail Competitors 368 1441 2419 42 2.50

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Grail and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Grail currently has a consensus target price of $31.50, suggesting a potential downside of 20.23%. As a group, “Medical laboratories” companies have a potential upside of 1,344.82%. Given Grail’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Grail has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Grail and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grail N/A N/A N/A Grail Competitors -3,479.68% -975.07% -26.59%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.5% of shares of all “Medical laboratories” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Grail shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.5% of shares of all “Medical laboratories” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Grail competitors beat Grail on 7 of the 11 factors compared.

About Grail

GRAIL, Inc. operates as a commercial-stage healthcare company, which engages in the development of a technology for early detection of cancer. It utilizes machine learning, software, and automation to detect and identify multiple deadly cancer types in earlier stages. The company was founded by Jeffrey T. Huber, William H. Rastetter, Mostafa Ronaghi, and Richard D. Klausner on September 11, 2015 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

