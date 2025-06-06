D. Boral Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Kairos Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:KAPA)

Kairos Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:KAPA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at D. Boral Capital in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $9.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Kairos Pharma in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Kairos Pharma in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company.

Get Kairos Pharma alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kairos Pharma

Kairos Pharma Trading Down 3.5%

Institutional Trading of Kairos Pharma

NYSEAMERICAN:KAPA opened at $0.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.23. Kairos Pharma has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $4.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kairos Pharma stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kairos Pharma, LTD. (NYSEAMERICAN:KAPA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,404,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 10.25% of Kairos Pharma at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Kairos Pharma

(Get Free Report)

We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing therapeutics for cancer patients that are designed to overcome key hurdles in immune suppression and drug resistance. These therapeutics include antibodies and small molecules for the treatment of prostate cancer, lung cancer, breast cancer and glioblastoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kairos Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kairos Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.