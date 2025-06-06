DA Davidson Predicts Pegasystems’ Q2 Earnings (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson increased their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pegasystems in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 3rd. DA Davidson analyst G. Luria now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.02. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pegasystems’ current full-year earnings is $1.89 per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Pegasystems from $118.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Pegasystems from $119.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Pegasystems from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pegasystems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

Pegasystems Trading Up 0.4%

Pegasystems stock opened at $101.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 100.83 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.89. Pegasystems has a 52 week low of $55.90 and a 52 week high of $113.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Pegasystems by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 19,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Pegasystems by 5.3% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. 46.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 17,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total transaction of $1,582,833.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,495 shares in the company, valued at $1,920,793.20. This represents a 45.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alan Trefler sold 31,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $2,234,295.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 17,247,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,373,261.02. The trade was a 0.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 127,087 shares of company stock worth $10,299,146. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pegasystems Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.83%.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients’ processes and workflows.

