Dai-ichi Life (OTCMKTS:DCNSF) Trading Down 0% – Here’s Why

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF – Get Free Report) dropped 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.99 and last traded at $6.99. Approximately 4,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 893% from the average daily volume of 433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.99.

Dai-ichi Life Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.73 and a 200-day moving average of $19.84.

About Dai-ichi Life

(Get Free Report)

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, provides insurance products in Japan, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance Business, Overseas Insurance Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers individual life insurance and annuities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dai-ichi Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dai-ichi Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.