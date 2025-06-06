Data443 Risk Mitigation (OTCMKTS:ATDS) & Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Financial Review

Data443 Risk Mitigation (OTCMKTS:ATDS – Get Free Report) and Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Data443 Risk Mitigation has a beta of 41.54, suggesting that its stock price is 4,054% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Snowflake has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Data443 Risk Mitigation and Snowflake”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Data443 Risk Mitigation $5.58 million 0.00 -$4.24 million N/A N/A Snowflake $3.84 billion 18.26 -$836.10 million ($4.21) -49.88

Data443 Risk Mitigation has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Snowflake.

Profitability

This table compares Data443 Risk Mitigation and Snowflake’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Data443 Risk Mitigation -90.22% N/A -88.94% Snowflake -33.02% -24.23% -13.30%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Data443 Risk Mitigation and Snowflake, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Data443 Risk Mitigation 0 0 0 0 0.00 Snowflake 2 6 32 2 2.81

Snowflake has a consensus target price of $221.28, indicating a potential upside of 5.38%. Given Snowflake’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Snowflake is more favorable than Data443 Risk Mitigation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.1% of Snowflake shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.4% of Data443 Risk Mitigation shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of Snowflake shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Snowflake beats Data443 Risk Mitigation on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Data443 Risk Mitigation

Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. provides data security and privacy management solutions in the United States. The company offers Cyren Threat Intelligence Service that provides security, response, software, and services; Cyren Inbox Security for Microsoft 365, which prevents user access to malicious links and attachments; Ransomware Recovery Manager to recover a workstation upon infection to the last known business-operable state; Data Identification Manager, a data classification and governance technology; Data Archive Manager for enterprise data retention management and archiving; and Sensitive Content Manager, a cloud-based platform for managing, protecting, and distributing digital content. It also provides Data Placement Manager, a data transport, transformation, and delivery product; Access Control Manager that enables access controls across various platforms at scale for internal client systems and commercial public cloud platforms; Blockchain Protection Manager, which protects blockchain transactions from inadvertent disclosure and data leaks; and Global Privacy Manager, a privacy compliance and consumer loss mitigation platform. In addition, the company offers IntellyWP to enhance the user experience for content management platform; Chat History Scanner, which scans chat messages for compliance, security, personally identifiable information, personal information, payment card industry information, and custom keywords; and GDPR Framework, CCPA Framework, and LGPD Framework WordPress Plugins that enables organizations’ compliance on privacy rules and regulations. It serves the government, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, technology, and telecommunications sectors. The company was formerly known as LandStar, Inc. and changed its name to Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. in October 2019. Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc. provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems. The company was formerly known as Snowflake Computing, Inc. and changed its name to Snowflake Inc. in April 2019. Snowflake Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Bozeman, Montana.

